DEAL OF THE DAY: Shoppers ‘impressed’ with alternative to air fryers

With energy costs rising, cheaper methods of cooking are being discovered by Brits as research has found that running a conventional oven is expensive and uses a lot of energy.
Research done by Utilita in August 2022 revealed that the annual savings of using an air fryer could be up to £279.66 per year. Air fryers on average were found to run at £55.91 per year, compared to gas cookers at £121.06 per year and electric cookers at £335.57 per year.
Using smaller appliances is much more energy-efficient, and many have been making the switch to air fryers, which are also healthier than frying as they use little to no oil.
Halogen ovens have been around for a while, but amidst the energy crisis, are recently being discovered as another alternative to air fryers that is also both healthy and cheap to run.
Argos has a Halogen cooker for only £56, which is cheaper than many air fryers, plus it costs just as little to run and is also a healthy cooking method.
Buy: Cookworks Digital Halogen Oven (£56)
Argos’ halogen oven has a 15 litre capacity, three different functions including baking, grilling and roasting, and two racks for separating food.
The oven also has 10 heat settings, and a timer for perfectly cooked meals.
Customers on Argos’ website have been reviewing the oven, Beryl said: ”Excellent oven. Very easy to use, efficient, does not use much electricity for what it does. Good for cooking from scratch or for just finishing off (e.g. roasting potatoes).”
Coalbird also added: ”So cheap to run, sold main oven years ago. No cleaning on hands and knees. Would not be without one. 5 star piece of kit!!!”
The powerful 1200-1400 Watts cook food quickly and efficiently, and it also features a handy turbo wash function, so the product can self-clean after use.
