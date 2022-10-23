DEAL OF THE DAY: Shoppers ‘impressed’ with alternative to air fryers

With energy costs rising, cheaper methods of cooking are being discovered by Brits as research has found that running a conventional oven is expensive and uses a lot of energy.

Research done by Utilita in August 2022 revealed that the annual savings of using an air fryer could be up to £279.66 per year. Air fryers on average were found to run at £55.91 per year, compared to gas cookers at £121.06 per year and electric cookers at £335.57 per year.

Using smaller appliances is much more energy-efficient, and many have been making the switch to air fryers, which are also healthier than frying as they use little to no oil.

Halogen ovens have been around for a while, but amidst the energy crisis, are recently being discovered as another alternative to air fryers that is also both healthy and cheap to run.

Argos has a Halogen cooker for only £56, which is cheaper than many air fryers, plus it costs just as little to run and is also a healthy cooking method.

Buy: Cookworks Digital Halogen Oven (£56)