Dietary diversity and its relationship with nutritional adequacy in 24 to 59 months old children in Iran: study protocol – BMC Nutrition

Developing the dietary diversity questionnaire

Guided by FAO Guideline for measuring individual dietary diversity [3, 9], scale items will be generated. According to the guideline, as Table 1 shows, foods are categorized into nine groups. Food quantities of at least one tablespoon (≥ 15 g) will be included in the score. Dietary diversity scores will be calculated by summing the number of food groups consumed by the individual respondents.

Table 1 Food groupings for calculation of dietary diversity score

Content validity

Experts in nutrition will evaluate the first version of the questionnaire regarding its relevance, clarity, meaningfulness and completeness.

Predictive validity

To analyze any correlation between DDS and NARs, mean adequacy ration (MAR), anthropometric indicators (Z scores of height for age, weight for age, and BMI for age), and serum retinol, Pearson correlation analysis will be conducted.

Sample size

To calculate the sample size, α and β errors were considered to be 5% and 10%, respectively. According to Hatløy [10], the correlation coefficient between MAR and DDS was estimated to be 0.4. The sample size was calculated as 51 children in each province.

Recruitment and eligibility screening

Children aged 24–59 months from eleven provinces, including Sistan-Baloochestan, South Khorasan, Ilam, Kohkiluyeh-Boyerahmad, Khuzestan, Kerman, Hormozgan, Bushehr, Kordestan, North Khorasan, and Tehran will be included in this study. Exclusion criteria include reluctance to participate in the study, physical and/or mental retardation, and adherence to special diets. Eligible children will be enrolled through random cluster sampling based on proportion to size. The Statistics Center of Iran will provide the list of clusters. Ten clusters, including seven urban and three rural clusters, will be randomly selected in each province. A total of 561 children will be enrolled.

Data collection

We will use a mobile application and an electronic questionnaire to collect information. General information will be obtained using a questionnaire. The weight and height of the children will be measured by standard methods. Biochemical testing will be performed for each child Serum retinol assessments will be performed in the same laboratory using high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC). All parents/caregivers should sign an informed consent form after a full review of the inclusion and exclusion criteria and an explanation of the study protocol. The study protocol has been approved by the Ethical Committees of National Nutrition and Food Technology Research Institute, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences.

Nutritional assessment

The dietary diversity questionnaire will be completed by the children’s parents/caregivers. Also, in order to evaluate the intake of energy and nutrients, two 24-h food recalls will be completed. The interval between the two recalls is one to a maximum of 7 days. The consumed food will first be converted to grams, then the nutrients and energy contents will be calculated using the Nutritionist-IV software and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) food composition table (FCT). An Iranian FCT will also be used for local food items. All phases will be performed by experienced and trained nutritionists.

Nutrient adequacy

To estimate the nutrient adequacy, Nutrient Adequacy Ratio (NAR) for the energy, protein, and micronutrients (vitamin A, vitamin E, B1, B2, niacin, B6, B12, folate, vitamin C, calcium, iron, and zinc) will be calculated [10]. As an overall measure of nutrient adequacy, MAR will be calculated, which is the sum of each NAR (truncated at 100%) divided by the number of nutrients (excluding energy and protein) [10]. For both NAR and MAR, a value of 100% is ideal since it means that the intake is the same as the requirement. The energy, protein, vitamins, and minerals requirement for each sex and age group will be calculated based on the Estimated Average Requirements (EAR) [11,12,13].

Data analysis

Data will be analyzed using STATA software (version 17; StataCorp). A P value < 0.05 will be considered statistically significant for all analyses. To analyze anthropometric data, the WHO Anthro Survey Analyzer will be applied. The data file in a comma-delimited format (.csv) will be uploaded to the URL: https://worldhealthorg.shinyapps.io/anthro/. After calculating DDS, to analyze any correlation between DDS and NARs, MAR, anthropometric indicators (Z scores of height for age, weight for age, and BMI for age), and serum retinol, Pearson correlation analysis will be conducted.