Doctor Who fans ‘lose their minds’ after surprise regeneration

To celebrate 100 years of the BBC, Jodie Whittaker and the TARDIS team returned to screens with a feature-length episode of the science fiction staple which would round out the first female lead’s stint as the Doctor. The Power of the Doctor had plenty of surprises in store for diehard Whovians, although none more shocking than the return of a Doctor Who favourite.
Viewers were completely baffled when current Doctor Jodie Whittaker transformed into David Tennant instead of the confirmed 14th Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa.
Ncuti’s casting was announced earlier this year with universal approval, but fans will have to wait a little longer to see his first adventures through time and space.
Once it came time for Jodie to depart the series, the Doctor instead transformed back into their 10th incarnation, last seen in 2013’s 50th-anniversary special.
Whovian @YangXiaoDong69 tweeted: “10 year old me is losing their mind right now over Doctor Who!”
READ MORE: Meghan Markle slammed by Nana Akua ‘Forget you trashed Royal Family’
Bradley Knowles said: “Not watched Doctor Who in years, had it on in the background and David Tennant is back as the Doctor. What’s happening?”
Kenzie Lecki wrote: “Nah I’m shaking. They only went and brought DAVID BACK!!!”
@Lyrcmck said: “David Tennant back as The Doctor. Even if it’s just for the 60th anniversary, I’m so f*****g happy.”
“Haven’t watched Doctor Who for years for a number of reasons,” Rebecca Johnson admitted.
Teaming up with the Cybermen and the Daleks, the evil Time Lord mustered up enough energy to force the Doctor to regenerate into himself.
While the Master/Doctor wreaked havoc on the Universe, the real Doctor was stuck in the plane between regenerations.
With a little help from some familiar faces, the Doctor managed to force the Master to revert the process and return to the real world.
However, her nemesis wasn’t quite finished, and the immortal hero absorbed a huge amount of fatal energy during their final showdown.
Back on Earth, companions Yaz (Mandip Gill), Graham (Bradley Walsh) and Dan (John Bishop) came up with a fitting way to tell their stories without exposing the Doctor’s secret.
Classic Whovians will also be able to spot some familiar faces amongst the group, including Jo Grant (Katy Manning) and Mel Bush (Bonnie Langford).
Even one of the Doctor’s first-ever companions Ian Chesterfield (William Russell) managed to make an appearance and was surprised to hear his Time Lord mentor had transformed into a woman.
Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
Source link