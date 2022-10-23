Doctor Who fans ‘lose their minds’ after surprise regeneration

To celebrate 100 years of the BBC, Jodie Whittaker and the TARDIS team returned to screens with a feature-length episode of the science fiction staple which would round out the first female lead’s stint as the Doctor. The Power of the Doctor had plenty of surprises in store for diehard Whovians, although none more shocking than the return of a Doctor Who favourite.

Viewers were completely baffled when current Doctor Jodie Whittaker transformed into David Tennant instead of the confirmed 14th Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa.

Ncuti’s casting was announced earlier this year with universal approval, but fans will have to wait a little longer to see his first adventures through time and space.

Once it came time for Jodie to depart the series, the Doctor instead transformed back into their 10th incarnation, last seen in 2013’s 50th-anniversary special.

Whovian @YangXiaoDong69 tweeted: “10 year old me is losing their mind right now over Doctor Who!”

READ MORE: Meghan Markle slammed by Nana Akua ‘Forget you trashed Royal Family’