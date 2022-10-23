Electric bin lorry ‘upcycled’ by losing diesel engine may be UK-ready

Lunaz Applied Technologies (LAT) has finalised the hill climb component on an “extensive” testing programme of its Upcycled Electric Vehicles (UEVs). The test took place at the world-renowned test and development facility Millbrook Proving Ground in Bedfordshire. The development UEVs tested were refuse trucks on the Mercedes Econic platform. In achieving this milestone, Lunaz UEVs are validated for nearly all residential roads globally. They are receiving considerable interests from foreign governments the world over who wish to benefit from the upcycled electric technology.

These vehicles have been subject to an upcycling process that includes the replacement of the vehicle’s diesel engine with a fully electric Lunaz powertrain as well as incorporating a suite of the latest safety, connectivity and ergonomic improvements.

The development UEVs tested were refuse trucks on the Mercedes Econic platform.

In achieving this milestone, Lunaz UEVs are validated for nearly all residential roads globally.

They are receiving considerable interests from foreign governments the world over, who wish to benefit from the upcycled electric technology.

READ MORE: Major E10 petrol changes to be introduced next week