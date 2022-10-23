Electric bin lorry ‘upcycled’ by losing diesel engine may be UK-ready

Lunaz Applied Technologies (LAT) has finalised the hill climb component on an “extensive” testing programme of its Upcycled Electric Vehicles (UEVs). The test took place at the world-renowned test and development facility Millbrook Proving Ground in Bedfordshire. The development UEVs tested were refuse trucks on the Mercedes Econic platform. In achieving this milestone, Lunaz UEVs are validated for nearly all residential roads globally. They are receiving considerable interests from foreign governments the world over who wish to benefit from the upcycled electric technology.
These vehicles have been subject to an upcycling process that includes the replacement of the vehicle’s diesel engine with a fully electric Lunaz powertrain as well as incorporating a suite of the latest safety, connectivity and ergonomic improvements.
The hill climb test was conducted as part of LAT’s ongoing ten-year development programme, compressed into two years by testing five identical Mercedes Econic UEVs simultaneously.
These vehicles are currently being subject to 300,000 miles of durability testing on Millbrook Proving Ground’s famously demanding “Belgian Pave” cobbled road.
This includes more than 500 hours of driver calibration, where pedal feel, power delivery and braking endurance are finessed, and 800 hours of energy optimisation, balancing power consumption with performance.
Significant resources are being applied to testing and improving noise, vibration and harshness conditions in these vehicles.
Sister brand Lunaz Design has supplied an electrified 1961 Bentley Continental Flying Spur for acoustic benchmarking purposes, supporting LAT engineers’ target of a 40 percent reduction in cabin noise compared to a diesel Mercedes Econic.
