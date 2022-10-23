Electric car grants may return ‘when it works best’

The current grants range from a maximum of £500 for an electric motorcycle, up to £25,000 for a large truck heavier than 12 tonnes.

Mr Rasmussen continued, saying: “In Denmark, we are known for this 150 percent tax on top of ICE cars, but it’s zero percent for EVs.

“They tried year after year to increase tax on EVs. They said one year, we will increase it to 50 percent and increase it every year.

“Every time they tried this, the EV sales are dropping and they figure out that they can’t do that and after three months they roll it back.