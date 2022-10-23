Emmerdale’s Claire King drops huge hint Kim Tate exits ITV soap

Claire King has hinted Emmerdale icon Kim Tate might be leaving the village for good. The 60-year-old actress made her first appearance on the ITV soap as Kim in 1989 and she was at the centre of some explosive storylines for a decade. The crafty businesswoman returned to the Yorkshire Dales in 2018 and has been a staple character ever since.
However, the star has teased that Kim’s reign as the village bad girl will come to an end soon.
The actress featured heavily as part of the soap’s 50th-anniversary storyline which saw her tie the knot to Will Taylor (played by Dean Andrews) before a deadly storm ripped through the Dales.
Kim rode her horse out into the storm in search of pregnant teen Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) who had gone into labour early and alone in a barn in the woods.
Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) joined Kim in a desperate bid to track down Amelia, but she tragically died after her quad bike landed on her and the petrol tank exploded.
Kim made it back to Emmerdale alive but broke down in tears when she told Will she had no choice but to leave Harriet’s lifeless body in the woods.
While Kim got out of the storm relatively unscathed, the actress teased she has plans to go abroad.
She told Express.co.uk and other media of her desire to spend more time in Spain, prompting the suggestion Kim might get killed off in upcoming scenes.
Claire explained: “I’d also like to add that I had a lovely time in Spain so it might be Kim that goes. I don’t get much time to go there.”
The soap star also opened up about filming Harriet’s final scenes as part of the anniversary special which aired last Sunday.
She hinted it may be time for her to give up acting, saying: “Never mind the end for Kim it nearly finished me off, being thrown around woods in all that dirt, I am too old for that.”
Claire’s character rode a white horse, named Ice, to act out scenes where Kim was searching for Amelia.
She said: “It was quite a test actually but I was very lucky because as you know I have ridden for most of my life and as far as the horse was concerned, that was great and it was no problem at all.”
