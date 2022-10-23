Emmerdale’s Claire King drops huge hint Kim Tate exits ITV soap

Claire King has hinted Emmerdale icon Kim Tate might be leaving the village for good. The 60-year-old actress made her first appearance on the ITV soap as Kim in 1989 and she was at the centre of some explosive storylines for a decade. The crafty businesswoman returned to the Yorkshire Dales in 2018 and has been a staple character ever since.

However, the star has teased that Kim’s reign as the village bad girl will come to an end soon.

The actress featured heavily as part of the soap’s 50th-anniversary storyline which saw her tie the knot to Will Taylor (played by Dean Andrews) before a deadly storm ripped through the Dales.

Kim rode her horse out into the storm in search of pregnant teen Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) who had gone into labour early and alone in a barn in the woods.

Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) joined Kim in a desperate bid to track down Amelia, but she tragically died after her quad bike landed on her and the petrol tank exploded.

