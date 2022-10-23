First Look: Buckeyes preparing for tough road environment at Penn State

Huge game for OSU DE Zach Harrison

We posted our Ten Pressing Questions for Ohio State’s game against Iowa on Saturday. Here were some thoughts after OSU’s 54-10 win over Iowa.

* 1. Will Ohio State pick up where it left off after an open week? – This is a difficult question to answer. In a word, you’d say, “No.” The defense was certainly on top of its game and played probably as well as it possibly could. The offense, however, could not run the ball and was stymied time and again in the red zone in the first half. The final result says “blowout,” but if you watched the game you know there were a few issues here and there that held the team back.

* 2. Can the Buckeyes jump on Iowa early and often? – Well, OSU gave up a fumble return for a touchdown early and also had to settle for four first-half field goals. The lead did not reach double digits until linebacker Tommy Eichenberg’s pick-six interception with 3:25 left in the first half. That touchdown sent OSU to the locker room with a comfortable 26-10 halftime lead.

* 3. Can C.J. Stroud keep up his torrid pace against a stingy Iowa defense? – Stroud had some issues with accuracy early. The way this was explained was OSU was taking possession in the Iowa end and the compressed field made it harder for him to get into a flow. He did finally get red hot in the second half – once the Buckeyes had gained a big lead and he had more room to work with.

He ended up 20 of 30 passing for 286 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. He lost a fumble, which was returned for a touchdown. But I think that was some kind of breakdown with the protection as Iowa’s Joe Evans blasted him after coming unblocked.

I did not like him throwing that pick late down the middle into heavy traffic. He could have easily escaped the pocket for 15 run yards instead. But whenever Stroud does make a mistake like that, he usually comes back and makes six nice plays after that – as he did with his flurry of four second-half touchdown passes.

* 4. Will running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams be available? – Well, they were available … but not all that effective. OSU netted a paltry 66 yards rushing on 30 attempts (2.2 average). That was reminiscent of last year’s loss at Michigan, where the Buckeyes netted 64 yards rushing on 30 attempts. Once again, the main issues seemed to be with run game play calling and execution by the offensive line. Iowa had one sack and five tackles-for-loss (totaling 27 yards) for the game.

Coming out of an open week, this was not the kind of running game performance Ryan Day was looking for. It was noted that Iowa was stacking the box and daring Stroud to throw. Once he got into a rhythm in the second half, things looked a bit better.

It’s hard to say it, but on a day when Ohio State’s offense scored 47 points the Buckeyes were dominated by Iowa’s run defense. That does not bode well for the bad weather games that could be coming down the line.

* 5. Will wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba be available for the Buckeyes? – Well, Smith-Njigba, a preseason All-American, had played only parts of two games and logged four catches for OSU so far this year coming into this game. He started against Iowa and lasted for most of the first half. But he went deep to try and catch a pass and obviously came up lame as he appeared to tweak his hamstring yet again.

He never returned. Day tried to tell the media afterwards his star was on a “pitch count” and he had reached the number of plays – roughly 20 – that he figured to play. The JSN Watch will be out in full force again this week to figure out whether he can answer the bell at Penn State.

* 6. Can the Ohio State offense produce against the stingy Iowa defense? – Iowa came into the game No. 3 nationally in scoring defense (9.8 ppg) and No. 7 in total defense (265.0 ypg). As we noted, the Buckeyes could not run it and it took Stroud about a half to get into a flow throwing it. Sometimes, you have to just tip your hat to the opponent for the negative plays they produced in the first two-plus quarters.

The good news is it is a 60-minute game and Ohio State’s decided talent advantage finally wore Iowa down and the Iowa defense – left for dead by its offense – finally rolled over and played dead.

* 7. Can Ohio State’s emerging defense slam the door on the struggling Iowa offense? – Iowa came in No. 131 (dead last) nationally in total offense at 238.7 ypg and 127th in scoring at 14.7 ppg. Ohio State’s defense had built some gaudy stats and was top 10 nationally in scoring and total defense. OSU honestly has yet to face an elite offense and that was the case again on Saturday. Iowa managed just 158 yards total offense and one field goal, given that the one touchdown came on defense.

It was painful to watch Iowa’s worst-in-class offense turn it over six times and fail time after time. They really were every bit as bad as advertised.

* 8. Will the Buckeyes keep pressure on Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras? – Ohio State brought steady pressure all night and registered five sacks of the Iowa quarterbacks. The biggest of those was defensive end Zach Harrison coming in and knocking the ball free for teammate Lathan Ransom to recover.

Even when there weren’t sacks, the OSU defense forced Petras and backup Alex Padilla into bad throws. That duo combined to complete 11 of 24 passes for just 81 yards and three interceptions.

* 9. Will the Buckeyes clean up their coverage issues? – Everything worked well here, although – as noted – Iowa simply could not challenge the Ohio State defense. CB Cameron Brown missed the game presumably due to injury. JK Johnson got the start and Jordan Hancock, who had not played yet this year, filled in as a backup.

* 10. Is Ohio State on top of its game and ready to go on the road to play Penn State? – The end result was fine and it’s important to understand that Ohio State is not going to play a perfect game, regardless of how bad the opponent may be. There are going to be turnovers, mistakes and blown assignments. It’s still college football.

But the talent is obviously there for Ohio State on both sides of the ball. This game had plenty of those errors for the coaches to make corrections and get the players’ attention. The Buckeyes should not be going into Happy Valley with a “big head,” and I think that’s a good thing.