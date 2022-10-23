George Clooney’s 10 Best Movies, According To Reddit

George Clooney is currently starring opposite long-time collaborator Julia Roberts in Ticket To Paradise, and many critics are already labeling the movie as a confident return to form for the veteran actor. He’s had a long and illustrious career over the years, and Ticket to Paradise is exactly the kind of film that first shot him into the spotlight.





Many Reddit users have begun to discuss how Ticket to Paradise compares to Clooney’s other projects, and opinions about the actor’s best movies are strongly divided on the site. He’s been involved in a wide variety of films over the years, and though his career has been fairly consistent, there are certain ones that stand out among the crowd.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Michael Clayton (2007)

Available To Stream On Tubi TV

Michael Clayton features one of George Clooney’s most iconic and recognizable roles to date, following the titular character as he’s hired to remedy a multi-billion dollar legal issue that threatens his entire career. It’s an extremely tense and interesting film, through which Clooney displays the heights of his acting abilities.

Reddit user spartyjason describes Michael Clayton as “pure class,” displaying just how exciting and engaging these kinds of mature dramas can be. It might not have the sharp comedy or thrilling action of Clooney’s other films, but it confidently makes itself at home with its distinctly slick atmosphere.

Out Of Sight (1998)

Available To Stream On Starz

Clooney stars opposite Jennifer Lopez in Out Of Sight, a romantic thriller that knows exactly how to capitalize on the chemistry between the lead actors. It doesn’t lean to heavily into either genre, balancing the drama and the romance in a way that’s constantly exciting.

Reddit user silvergun_superman describes the film as “the quintessential George Clooney movie,” representing everything that made the actor so popular throughout the ’90s. Out of Sight features one of George Clooney’s best romantic roles to date, his talent shining through in every scene that he shares with Lopez.

The Peacemaker (1997)

Available To Stream On FuboTV

“How does no one mention The Peacemaker?” questioned Redditor jonnyb61 when asked about Clooney’s greatest movies to date. It might be an unconventional choice, but The Peacemaker is a movie that many audiences are beginning to love after discovering it in the depths of the actor’s repertoire.

The Peacemaker tells the story of a nuclear specialist and a Special Forces Colonel who are forced to work together to recover a missing supply of nuclear weapons following a suspicious train crash in the former Soviet Union. George Clooney stars opposite Nicole Kidman in the film, and the pair work excellently together in this captivating thriller.

Hail, Caesar! (2016)

Available To Stream On Netflix

Reddit user twitstein describes Hail, Caesar! as Clooney’s “masterpiece,” arguing that more people should give the film the praise that it deserves. It’s one of his least well-known movies so far, but it features a hilarious script that Clooney fully takes advantage of.

The film is jam-packed with hilarious performances, with actors such as Josh Brolin, Ralph Fiennes and Scarlett Johansson standing out as the ensemble’s strongest links. Unlike many modern comedies, every single member of the cast fully understands the film’s tone and tunes their performance accordingly, which makes Hail, Caesar! one of the best comedies of the 2010s.

From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)

Available To Stream On Showtime

George Clooney is well-known for his popular stint of action movies in the ’90s, and From Dusk Till Dawn is a perfect example of why he’s such a popular action star. The film follows two brothers who cross the Mexican border after committing a major robbery in Texas, where they’re forced to survive through the night as they wait for their escape.

The film also features a rare acting performance from Quentin Tarantino, who plays the role of Clooney’s younger brother. Redditor georgieramone admits that From Dusk Till Dawn probably isn’t Clooney’s “best” in terms of critical acclaim, but it remains their “favorite” thanks to its unwavering dedication to style and energy with a supernatural twist.

Three Kings (1999)

Available To Stream On Showtime

Although one Reddit user believes Three Kings to have been “completely forgotten” over the years, it remains an “awesome” film that deserves more recognition within Clooney’s portfolio. It’s a classic adventure movie with a modern twist, following a team of soldiers stationed in Iraq as they search for a cache of hidden gold near their base.

Clooney shares the screen with Mark Wahlberg and Ice Cube in Three Kings, both of whom bring a much-needed sense of humor and energy to the film. Together, they turn Three Kings into one of the best and most underrated military movies in recent memory.

Burn After Reading (2008)

Available To Stream On The Roku Channel

Burn After Reading is an incredibly underrated outing from George Clooney, telling the story of a former CIA analyst whose memoirs accidentally fall into the hands of some gym employees. It’s very much a comedy of errors, boasting two hilarious performances from Clooney and Brad Pitt.

Reddit user therealprotozoid claims that Burn After Reading is their “favorite” of the actor’s many movies, proving just how effectively Clooney and Pitt navigate the Coen brothers’ sharp and witty screenplay. If there’s one film in Clooney’s filmography that more people need to see, it’s Burn After Reading.

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2001)

Available To Stream On Hulu

The Coen brothers are well known for their intelligent scripts and well-plotted narratives, so it’s no surprise that O Brother, Where Art Thou stands out as one of Clooney’s most popular films so far. His performance blends perfectly with the Coens’ distinct style, bringing the film to life from start to finish.

Redditor refleximprov believes that this is “the best George Clooney movie” to date, and many audiences also believe O Brother, Where Art Thou to be the Coen brothers’ best movie, too. Everybody is at the top of their game here, and it makes for a hilarious story that demands the audiences’ attention in every single scene.

Up In The Air (2009)

Available To Stream On Prime Video

George Clooney stars opposite a hugely talented cast, including Vera Farmiga, Anna Kendrick, and Sam Elliott, in Up in the Air, which remains one of Clooney’s most critically-acclaimed projects to date. It’s also one of his funniest, chronicling the entertaining story of a frequent flyer whose life is turned upside down when he meets a woman who makes him rethink everything.

Redditor createtherush argues that Up In The Air is “such a good movie,” as it doesn’t fall into the many pitfalls that are usually found in rom-coms like this. It’s not overly cheesy or superficial, but rather tells a genuinely moving story that includes many laughs along the way.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Available To Stream On Netflix

There are few movies that have aged quite as profitably as Ocean’s Eleven, whose nostalgic filmmaking and timeless narrative allow it to remain relevant even today. Soderbergh’s classic heist drama features a hugely talented cast, with actors such as Matt Damon, Brad Pitt and Elliot Gould starring opposite Clooney.

One Reddit user praises Ocean’s Eleven as an “incredibly entertaining and well written movie” that ranks among the best of Clooney’s filmography. It’s such an easy film to enjoy, presenting a story that all audiences can easily lose themselves in, thanks to Clooney’s sleekness and charm as Danny Ocean.

NEXT: The 10 Most Boring Directors Ever, According To Reddit