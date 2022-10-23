George Harrison didn’t play any Beatles songs during his 1968 jam session with Bob Dylan and The Band. It was getting increasingly harder to remain as Beatle George; it was even harder once George saw how Dylan and The Band operated as a group.

Tensions were rising in The Beatles in 1968

In early 1968, George invited his bandmates to the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s retreat in Rishikesh, India. George hoped they’d enjoy learning about meditation and spirituality from the guru just as much as he did. However, none of them took to spirituality like him. It made George realize that he was diverging from the path his bandmates were on.

In Here Comes The Sun: The Spiritual And Musical Journey Of George Harrison, Joshua M. Greene wrote, “To the contrary, it seemed they could hardly wait to get home and pick up where they had left off bickering.”

Tensions were rising in The Beatles. The Beatle’s recording sessions had become so toxic that EMI engineer Geoff Emerick quit in July, “no longer able to tolerate the lost tempers and frequent swearing,” Greene wrote.

George penned “Not Guilty” about the “grief” Paul and John were giving him at the time. In 1987, he told Musician Magazine’s Timothy White, “It was me getting pissed off at Lennon and McCartney for the grief I was catching during the making of ‘The White Album.’

“I said I wasn’t guilty of getting in the way of their careers. I said I wasn’t guilty of leading them astray in our all going to Rishikesh to see the Maharishi.” He continued, “I was sticking up for myself.”

By November, George needed a break from The Beatles and visited Dylan and The Band for Thanksgiving.