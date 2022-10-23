Harry ‘has no pull’ at Netflix as streaming giant ignores requests





Netflix has defied Prince Harry’s wishes when it comes to The Crown, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield has claimed. She said that the streaming giant has come out on top in a showdown between the two, telling Talk TV that Netflix sees Harry “as their employee” and not vice versa. Harry, who has a deal with Netflix for an upcoming docu-series, has previously defended The Crown, saying last year that it was “obviously fiction”.

This comes as the Mail on Sunday revealed glimpses of Netflix’s “ghoulish staging” of Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997, in scenes that are set to outrage members of the Royal Family. TalkTV host Cristo discussed the latest revelations about The Crown, which is currently shooting season six of the show. He remarked on photographs of a film set depicting a grief-stricken Prince William and Harry following the coffin of their mother. The talk show host said: “So many people seem to be criticising The Crown this time, except Harry.” JUST IN: Harry’s removal from key position would be ‘understandable’ – expert

Cristo continued: “Harry says it is pure fiction, and that the only thing he hopes, which he will not get, is that he wants it to stop before it gets to me. “He told James Corden that it was obviously fiction, and clearly he is able to put those concerns aside.” In 2020, royal author Angela Levin described meeting Harry at Buckingham Palace for her book, ‘Harry: Conversations with the Prince’. She claimed: “When I went to interview him in the palace, the first thing he said to me when he shook my hand was, ‘Are you watching The Crown?'” “And I hadn’t been at the time. “I felt very embarrassed and I got it and he said, ‘I’m going to make sure I stop it before they get to me.'” Royal commentator and expert Kinsey Schofield responded to Cristo: “This is how you can tell that Harry has little to no flex at Netflix because he did say he hoped The Crown would stop at him. “He has said that for years. He said that to Angela Levin years ago. “It shows that he has little to no pull at Netflix and ultimately he is their employee because they pay him. “He can’t tell them how to run their business.”