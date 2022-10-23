Know How To Build An Interdependent Relationship With Your Partner

A relationship turns successful when both partners acknowledge and recognise each other’s needs, and neither of them unnecessarily relies on the other. They share a strong emotional attachment and connection while respecting each other’s space. This is how a healthy, interdependent relationship works. It helps both partners to grow on a personal scale. Although people often misinterpret an interdependent relationship as a codependent one. But these two are the opposite. Let’s see how to build an interdependent relationship, along with these tips.

What does it take to build an interdependent relationship?

Understanding who you are is key to building a healthy, interdependent relationship. People see relationships as a way to escape their loneliness without even recognising their personal deliberation, goals, and values. Your partner is not responsible for making you whole; they can support and stand by you, but they cannot walk you through each step because that’s codependency.

In a relationship, giving your partner the space and opportunity they need and asking the same in return is crucial. This builds healthy, progressive relationships and encourages you to grow in your personal area.

Also, it will develop a safe space for you and your partner to continuously turn toward each other intimately, without any insecurities or manipulation.

Tips to Build an interdependent relationship

Build a better understanding of yourself: Before stepping into any relationship, make sure you know your identity and life expectations. Give yourself time and understand what you seek in professional, spiritual, recreational, and social realms.

Be equal to your partner: A relationship cannot work if one is dominant and another feels suffocated. So make sure you treat your partner as your equal, and they do the same with you.

Be real and truthful: A relationship is built on trust, so no matter how tough it seems, be honest and real with your partner. Engage in deep conversation to build a raw connection with each other.

Avoid over-dependency: You cannot expect your partner to fulfil all your needs as it creates unnecessary pressure on them. Cultivate other relationships in your life with whom you can socialise, count on, and can seek emotional support and advice.

Don’t shy away from saying ‘No’: Learn to say No for things you are uncomfortable with. Your partner should know what your heart wants and not go against it.

Share fears and vulnerabilities: Build a healthy emotional interdependency with your partner by sharing your fears and vulnerabilities. Put your guard down and help them understand how your thought process works. Develop trust and comfort with your partner.

