Laura Kuenssberg and Penny Mordaunt ‘car crash’ interview sparks fury

Penny Mordaunt was the first candidate to officially throw her hat into the ring in the race for the now-vacant prime minister spot. While she faces competition from the likes of Rishi Sunak and a possible Boris Johnson return, BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg was keen to hear what exactly she had planned to place her head and shoulders above the rest. However, after Mordaunt appeared to dodge a number of Kuenssberg’s probes, insisting she wouldn’t be “drawn into” specifics, along with Kuenssberg’s line of questioning as a whole, a number of BBC viewers were less than impressed.

Throughout the interview, Kuenssberg grilled Mordaunt on what exactly she would cut if she were to get into power in order to curb spending.

But despite insisting she’d had meetings with chancellor Jeremy Hunt and backing him to stay in his position should she win the race, Mordaunt failed to delve into specifics.

Instead, Mordaunt insisted she “was not going to be drawn on this” when Kuenssberg quizzed if this meant “tax rises and spending cuts”.

Kuenssberg even asked outright if Mordaunt would make cuts to the NHS, again prompting Mordaunt to avoid giving a direct answer and suggesting voters should look at the platform she ran for in the summer.

