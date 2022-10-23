Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Leclerc react to Alonso crash

Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc looked shocked as they watched Fernando Alonso’s heavy shunt at the United States Grand Prix. All three drivers looked on in horror as they saw Alonso flying through the air after making contact with Lance Stroll.

Alonso and Stroll were okay after the accident with the Spaniard even continuing in the race. Leclerc admitted that the crash could have easily had a different outcome after watching a reply of it with concern.

He said: “That could have been so much worse.” The accident came moments after the race’s first restart after Alonso tried to pass Stroll down the back straight.

Alonso appeared to have the straight-line speed advantage but Stroll veered to the left in a last-ditch attempt to defend the position. This caused the Alpine driver to strike Stroll’s rear left tyre, launching him into the air.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton has private chat with Leclerc about Max Verstappen