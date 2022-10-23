Man United must end relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, says Gary Neville

Cristiano Ronaldo’s second spell at Manchester United “has to end” as soon as possible, according to the club’s former captain Gary Neville.

The veteran forward was left out of the United squad for Saturday’s draw against Chelsea in the Premier League after leaving Old Trafford early in midweek against Tottenham Hotspur.

Ronaldo, who recently scored his 700th career goal, was an unused sub in the victory over Spurs and reportedly refused to come on for Erik ten Hag.

United have to resolve Ronaldo issue

United have recorded two draws and a win against Newcastle, Tottenham and Chelsea in the last seven days and Neville believes the Ronaldo situation must be resolved.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is going to have to go somewhere else and play every week because he can’t accept being on the bench,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“That’s fine, but end it this week or create a truce to get to the World Cup and then end it. It has to end.”

“Unacceptable” Ronaldo behaviour

Ronaldo walked down the tunnel and out of Old Trafford minutes before the end of United’s 2-0 win against Tottenham, conduct Neville says is unacceptable.

“That’s the second time Cristiano Ronaldo has left Old Trafford and got in his car before his team have got back into the changing room,” Neville added.

“I have to say, as someone in the dressing room, it’s something that’s unacceptable. When you look at whether Cristiano should be selected, Manchester United are better without him – and Erik ten Hag knows that.

“The only thing that Cristiano and the club can do is get together in the next week and end the relationship.”