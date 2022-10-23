Mazoon Electricity’s environmental campaign focuses on waste management, legislation

MUSCAT: To create awareness about environmental impact and legislation in Oman, Mazoon Electricity Company, the leading electricity provider in Oman organised an environmental campaign for the benefit of its employees and contractors.

The objective of the campaign was to raise awareness about environmental laws, reduce adverse environmental impact, encourage audience to report about environmental issues and inspire teamwork and engagement with other sectors.

The event focused on topics including reduction of environmental impact from oil leakage; hazard and non-hazard waste management; and application of environmental legislation.

A spokesperson for Mazoon Electricity said, “The environmental campaign was organised based on the company’s endeavor to operate a system that sets high standards on environment conservation, pollution prevention, resources preservation and legal compliance. All company employees and contractors abide with its policy and help reach goals by continually improving environmental performance. As a team, we comply by surpassing standards required by the applicable environmental ordinances and fulfill all environmental requirements prescribed by the company.”

In addition to Mazoon Electricity, Subject experts from other leading partners such as Environment Authority, PDO, Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (be’ah) and Oman Electricity Transmission company spoke on topics including environmental impact from oil leakage, waste management, environmental legislation, and industrial waste segregation among others.

About Mazoon Electricity Company

​​​​​​​​​​​​Mazoon Electricity Company SAOC (MZEC) is a closed Omani joint stock company registered under the Commercial Companies Law of Oman. The company is primarily undertaking regulated distribution and supply of electricity in Al Dakhiliya, South Al Sharqiya, North Al Sharqiya, South Batinah governorates and Suwaiq in North Batinah governorate under a license issued by the Authority of Public Services Regulation, Oman (Previously known as Authority Electricity Regulation – AER). The establishment and operations of the company are governed by the provisions of the Law for Regulation and Privatisation of the Electricity and Related Water Sector (the Sector Law) promulgated by the Royal Decree 78/2004.

