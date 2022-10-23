Motorists ‘will have to get used to’ paying more for older cars

The BMW 3 Series, Volkswagen Golf and Ford Fiesta are most popular decade-old models among would-be buyers.

Auto Trader forecasts, based on DVLA figures, suggest a record 15.4 million cars on Britain’s roads will be over 10 years old within five years – 3.6 million more than in 2021.

The latest Retail Price Index data, which is based on daily pricing analysis of 900,000 vehicles, showed the average price of a used car was £17,409 in September, up 11.2 percent compared to 12 months earlier.

The company’s data will be used by the Office for National Statistics in official inflation figures from next January.