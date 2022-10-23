NCIS Hawaii season 2: Jesse death teased as mission goes wrong

But with Jesse now isolated in the container and armed guards closing in, it doesn’t look good for him.

Plus, Kai and his lookout team are outnumbered by the sheer number of guards at the lab site.

If bullets start flying, could the gang end up killing Jesse in the crossfire or as retaliation for breaking into their base?

Or if Kai and the team close in, Jesse may well be taken hostage given the crew’s track record, again leaving his life hanging in the balance.

NCIS Hawaii season 2 continues Monday on CBS in the USA. A UK release date is yet to be announced.