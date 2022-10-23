NCIS LA will be working with FBI Agent Samantha James in season 14

This isn’t the only thing going on in The Body Stitchers though as an unexpected bond will begin to form.

Sam Hanna’s (LL Cool J) dad Raymond (Richard Gant) is going to meet Arkady Kolcheck (Vyto Ruginis), Anna Kolcheck’s (Bar Paly) father for the first time.

They will hit it off, much to the surprise of Hanna, Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Anna, but hopefully, it’s a sign of good things to come with a wedding on the horizon.

NCIS LA season 14 continues every Sunday on CBS in the USA. A UK release date hasn’t been announced.