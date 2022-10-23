Padres drop Game 4 on the road 6-10, now down 3-1 in the NLCS series against Philadelphia

The San Diego Padres need one win on the road in Philadelphia to get back to San Diego for another home game in the series.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres’ 6-10 loss on Saturday means a road win in Philadelphia on Sunday is absolutely needed to extend the series and force a Game 6 and bring the series back to San Diego.

The Padres started the game strong, scoring 4 runs in the top of the first inning – including a Manny Machado home run – but they just couldn’t withstand the Phillies’ bats for the rest of the game. The Phillies hit 4 home runs of their own on their way to the win, putting the Padres in a must-win situation.

The Padres have already proven that can bounce back from a loss on the road and come back to win the series. The Padres managed to win their first two series against the NY Mets and the LA Dodgers after losing on the road.

The team is now down 3-1 in the best-of-seven series and needs a road win on Sunday if they want a chance to get back home and play in front of the hometown fans at Petco Park on Monday with the potential of another home game on Tuesday to decide the series and send one of the teams to the World Series.

Game 3 recap:

Associated Press: Kyle Schwarber led off with his latest scintillating home run, Jean Segura atoned for a run-scoring error with a go-ahead single and the Philadelphia Phillies edged the San Diego Padres 4-2 to take a 2-1 lead in the NL Championship Series.

The Phillies returned home to another packed house for the first NLCS game in the city since 2010 and are now only two wins away from playing for their first World Series championship since 2008.

Phillies starter Ranger Suarez survived shoddy fielding to earn the win. He walked none and allowed only two hits and one earned run over 68 pitches in five sharp innings. Zach Eflin and Jose Alvarado each tossed scoreless innings and Seranthony Dominguez earned a six-out save as the Phillies head into a Game 4 expected to be largely a bullpen game.

After Josh Bell led off the ninth with a single, Jurickson Profar struck out on a full-count check swing that sent the outfielder into a rage. Profar, who had already slung his bat aside and headed toward first, cursed out third-base umpire Todd Tichenor for ringing him up.

Profar threw his helmet and kicked it as he stormed off the field, and was ejected by plate umpire Ted Barrett.

LET’S GO, PADRES!

A full schedule for the remaining NLCS games can be found below.

Game 5 in Philadelphia (10/23) – First pitch at 11:37 a.m. on FS1

Game 6 at Petco Park (10/24) – First pitch at 5:03 p.m. on FS1 (if necessary)

Game 7 at Petco Park (10/25) – First pitch at 5:03 p.m. on FOX (if necessary)