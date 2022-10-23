PICK A PET: Anna and Bert

Anna is a 2-year-old Catahoula Leopard Dog looking for a new home. Anna was turned in when her owner could not continue caring for her. She is a bit shy with new people, so she may take a minute to warm up, especially with men. She lived with another dog and did okay with her cat testing here. Anna is spayed, current on vaccines, and microchipped. Her adoption fee is $120. If interested, please fill out the application at https://www.anitas-sshs.org/adopt/apply/Dog or stop in to Anita’s Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio St., Utica, to visit her. 315-738-4357, www.anitas-sshs.org.

Bert is a very energetic orange and white tiger cat who has been at the Rome shelter for six months. He is ready to pack his bags and move into his fur-ever home! He is looking for a big home where he can run, roam and play. He loves to have people to hang out with and would do great in a household with older kids. He does prefer a home without a lot of other pets. He’s incredibly sweet and appreciates all of the attention someone can offer him. Like all cats, give him a place up high where he can sit to survey his kingdom and he is one happy cat. To visit Bert, stop by the Humane Society of Rome, 6247 Lamphear Road, call 315-336-7070 or go to www.humanesocietyrome.com.