Red Bull and FIA ‘agree on penalty’ over cost cap breach

Red Bull and the FIA have apparently reached an agreement over the team’s penalty for breaching cost cap rules but an official announcement will be delayed until after the United States Grand Prix. Auto Motor und Sport have reported that the cost cap administrators have “agreed on a penalty” after talks between Christian Horner and FIA President Mohammed ben Sulayem.

They claim the decision was supposed to be revealed over the weekend but has been delayed after Red Bull chief Dietrich Mateschitz’s death was announced last night. It is believed that a formal decision will have to wait until the coming days as a mark of respect for Mateschitz.

Red Bull entered into an ‘Accepted Breach Agreement’ ahead of the weekend after they were found guilty of breaking the cost cap. There was speculation that the FIA were set to issue a 20 per cent reduction in wind tunnel time as part of the team’s punishment.

But, this would have a major impact on Red Bull’s car development next season and for its 2024 package. Horner sat down for talks with F1 boss Stefano Domenicali on Thursday and was desperate to speak to Ben Sulayem in Austin.

