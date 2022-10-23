Reminisce on the W. Dale Clark Library

The W. Dale Clark Library was located at 215 S. 15th St. for 45 years. It’s nearly gone now, but don’t focus on that, focus on the place that upon its opening was called the “greatest event in Omaha history.”

A library “serves as a link with the history of our community to its people … It’s a bastion of what a free country is all about,” said Sen. Edward Zorinsky at the dedication ceremony for the W. Dale Clark Library in 1977.

Did you ever make the trip downtown to visit in those 45 years?

Maybe you were part of the summer reading program, or took your child to storytime — where they couldn’t keep still.

Interested in art or genealogy? Do you know what a microfilm reader is? Well, you could do so much research on one that you’d end up with a novel at the end.

There are a couple of things that only a select few know about this library: one of the best gathering spots downtown was the main library basement, and the view from the rooftop was fantastic!

Let’s send the downtown library off with fireworks and cheers and let’s reminisce on the main branch that brought 45 years of great service to the community.



