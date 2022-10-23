Categories
Health

Reminisce on the W. Dale Clark Library


The W. Dale Clark Library was located at 215 S. 15th St. for 45 years. It’s nearly gone now, but don’t focus on that, focus on the place that upon its opening was called the “greatest event in Omaha history.”







cm-Sheritha

Sheritha Jones Omaha World-Herald Chief Librarian




A library “serves as a link with the history of our community to its people … It’s a bastion of what a free country is all about,” said Sen. Edward Zorinsky at the dedication ceremony for the W. Dale Clark Library in 1977.

Did you ever make the trip downtown to visit in those 45 years?

Maybe you were part of the summer reading program, or took your child to storytime — where they couldn’t keep still.







Life promo

Sign up today at

Omaha.com/subscribe


Interested in art or genealogy? Do you know what a microfilm reader is? Well, you could do so much research on one that you’d end up with a novel at the end.

People are also reading…

There are a couple of things that only a select few know about this library: one of the best gathering spots downtown was the main library basement, and the view from the rooftop was fantastic!

Let’s send the downtown library off with fireworks and cheers and let’s reminisce on the main branch that brought 45 years of great service to the community.







BB_LEVELS.62248.JPG

2000: Renovations of the W. Dale Clark library included the painting of the three levels of the atrium and new letters installed labeling the subject of the levels.










family1

2015: Tambra Byrne of Omaha holds a framed photograph of her great-grandparents, Dessie and John Lee, in the genealogy room of the W. Dale Clark Library in downtown Omaha. Byrne took on the job of researching her family history after discovering Dessie Lee’s own efforts to compile a family tree.










BRIEFLY

2013: University of Nebraska at Omaha professor Wanda Ewing’s art was on display during an exhibition at the W. Dale Clark Library as part of a Black History Month celebration.










Omaha NEB Fireworks erupt over the Gene Leahy Mall for the annual celebration of New Year's Eve as viewed from the W. Dale Clark Library roof in downtown Omaha, Neb., on Monday December 31, 2012. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

2012: Fireworks erupt over the Gene Leahy Mall for the annual celebration of New Year’s Eve as viewed from the W. Dale Clark Library roof on Dec. 31, 2012.










clarklibrary001

1977: Katherine Clark in front of the newly dedicated library on March 20, 1977.










449500 KS-29_OMAHAKIDNAPPING001

2017: Omaha author Andrew Hilleman spent a great deal of time researching his book, “World, Chase Me Down,” in the microfilm room of the W. Dale Clark Library.




Reminisce on good times at Peony Park

Let’s reminisce on the rides, the slides and the good times at Peony Park.

Reminisce: Teen breaks brother and another out of jail

Reminisce 16-year-old Clifford Battershaw helping his brother Dewey and fellow inmate Victor Sweet escape from the Douglas County jail.

Reminisce on final College World Series game at Rosenblatt Stadium

Let’s reminisce on the final College World Series game at Rosenblatt Stadium.

Reminisce on the 'Night of the Twisters'

Reminisce on the destructive storm that earned the nickname “The Night of the Twisters.”

Reminisce on making waves at the Olympic Swim Trials

Dive in and let’s reminisce on the Olympic-like atmosphere of the Swim Trials in Omaha.

Reminisce on the life and times of Malcolm X

Let’s reminisce on the Omaha-born civil rights activist whose fiery oratory helped deliver a message of self-sufficiency and independence for African Americans.

Reminisce on fast times at the Nebraska state track meet

Let’s sprint through some past gold-medal performances at the Nebraska state track and field meet.

Photos: Reminisce on the ways we honor Mom

As we look back through our lives, the people who loved us despite our failings, supported our dreams and gave the biggest hugs ever were our mothers.

Photos: Reminisce on the flowers that bloom in May

Let’s reminisce on the botanical bonanza of May flowers.

Photos: Reminisce on Omaha Easter celebrations

Let’s hop back in time and you’ll see that while fashions may change, all things Easter remain pretty much the same.

Reminisce on the showers that April can bring

Let’s reminisce on the various showers that April has brought us.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.