Rescue pet owners share best things about adopting animal from shelter

Learning to love and care for something other than yourself, and a belief that adoptees are more appreciative of your attention – and treats – are also advantages to taking a pet home from a shelter.

The research was commissioned by Pedigree and Whiskas’ “The Adoption Mission Programme”, which supports shelters across the UK.

Their ambassador, TV presenter Andrea McLean, who is also a rescue dog owner, said: “This research comes as no surprise, as I know from experience that adopted pets not only become your best friend, but they complete your family.

“Adopting my Teddy was one of my greatest achievements. He puts a smile on my face as soon as I get up in the morning until I go to bed.

“Adoption isn’t necessarily the easiest route, but it’s certainly the most rewarding.

“My family and I have loved every single second, and are honoured that we’ve been able to give Teddy the life he deserves.

“Adoption can seem like quite a daunting prospect to prospective pet owners, but I’d urge anyone to take a leap of faith and find their own best friend and companion.”

The study found that of those who have adopted a pet, more than half (53 percent) believe there are a lot of myths and misconceptions around it.

This includes the idea that all pets that need to be rehomed are “broken” (35 percent), that they are only in a shelter as they weren’t good pets for someone else (32 percent), or that you don’t know their medical history (31 percent).