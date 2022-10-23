Robbie Coltrane’s death certificate lists six causes including sepsis

Robbie Coltrane, who is best known for his roles in Harry Potter, Cracker and James Bond, died earlier this month, sparking an outpouring of grief from fans. Now, the cause of his death has been revealed, with diabetes and obesity included in the death certificate, according to reports.

The film star, who passed away aged 72, died from a series of conditions including multiple organ failure, sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection and heart block, according to The Mirror.

Sepsis happens when your immune system overreacts to an infection and starts to damage your body’s own tissues and organs, according to the NHS.

Robbie’s death was confirmed by his agent, Belinda Wright, who remembered the legendary actor’s accomplishments in the industry.

In a statement, she said: “My client and friend Robbie Coltrane OBE passed away on Friday October 14.