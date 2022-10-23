Rory McIlroy returns to world No 1 after starting PGA Tour season with impressive CJ Cup victory







Rory McIlroy will replace Scottie Scheffler as world No 1 after his CJ Cup victory

Rory McIlroy will move back to world No 1 for the first time since 2020 after completing an impressive title defence at the CJ Cup in South Carolina.

McIlroy carded a brilliant four-under 67 on the final day at Congaree Golf Club, with four birdies in a five-hole stretch on his back nine helping him pull clear of the chasing pack.

The four-time major champion finished a shot clear of playing partner Kurt Kitayama, despite bogeying his final two holes, with KH Lee claiming third spot ahead of Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood.

McIlroy had already won the RBC Canadian Open and the Tour Championship during an impressive 2022

McIlroy’s third win of the year and 23rd PGA Tour title sees him become the first FedExCup champion to begin his PGA Tour season with a victory since Tiger Woods in 2008, with his latest success also leapfrogging him above Scottie Scheffler at the top of the world rankings.

