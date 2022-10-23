Categories
Celebrities

Royal Family doesn’t need ‘sideshow’ claims US star


She said that their day begins with her making breakfast and that being based at home means they have more time with their children Archie, three, and one year old Lilibet.

Meghan also shared she would be happy for both of her children to get into the entertainment industry, as the mum-of-two wants them to “carve out their own path”.

She told the same publication: “They’re our kids, obviously, and they’re part of a legacy and a tradition and a family that will have other expectations. But I want them to be able to carve out their own path. If it’s the entertainment industry, great.

“We’re creating multidimensional, interesting, kind, creative people. That’s who our kids are.”



Source link

Avatar

By Michelle Marshall

Michelle Marshall is a Showbiz Reporter at Express.co.uk

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.