Royal Family doesn’t need ‘sideshow’ claims US star

She said that their day begins with her making breakfast and that being based at home means they have more time with their children Archie, three, and one year old Lilibet.

Meghan also shared she would be happy for both of her children to get into the entertainment industry, as the mum-of-two wants them to “carve out their own path”.

She told the same publication: “They’re our kids, obviously, and they’re part of a legacy and a tradition and a family that will have other expectations. But I want them to be able to carve out their own path. If it’s the entertainment industry, great.

“We’re creating multidimensional, interesting, kind, creative people. That’s who our kids are.”