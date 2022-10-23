San Diego Wave take on the Portland Thorns in the NWSL semifinal

The Wave game will take place at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon at 2:00 p.m. The winner heads to the final in Washington D.C. on October 29.
PORTLAND, Ore. — San Diego Wave defeated the Chicago Red Stars in the club’s first-ever home playoff game at Snapdragon Stadium, they will face off against the Portland Thorns Sunday afternoon.
The Wave game will take place at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon at 2:00 p.m. The winner heads to the final in Washington D.C. on October 29.
Game Recap – Sunday, Oct. 16
San Diego Wave went toe-to-toe, coming out on top of the Red Stars 2-1 in a clash in front of the world for a chance at the National Women’s Soccer League semifinals.
San Diego Wave FC clinched its spot in the quarterfinals two weeks before against the Orlando Pride and is the first and only expansion team in league history to make the playoffs in its inaugural season. The team fought back from a two-goal deficit on the road to earn a 2-2 draw and its first-ever playoff berth.
Here’s viewing information for Sunday’s game:
Date: Sunday, October 23 | Time: 2:00 p.m. PT
Location: Providence Park — Portland, Oregon
TV: CBS Sports Network
