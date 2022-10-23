Schoolchildren saving money and the environment with recycled Halloween costumes

Trying out costumes were, from left: Thea Tait, five, Rose Allison, six, and Jude Hares, five, Bronwyn Bourne, seven, Freddie Allison, four, and Rosie Bourne, five

Families from the Woodfield Infant and St George’s Junior Schools are donating their children’s outgrown Halloween costumes for other children between the ages of three and 11 to enjoy dressing up over the half term break.

Recycling clothes rails have been placed to enable costumes to be displayed and collected by parents and carers during drop off and collection times.

And the pupils have been having fun handing in their old costumes and choosing new ones for this year.

Rose Allison and Jude Hares in the spirit of spooky season

The idea grew from the scheme already running with the schools’ Parent Teacher Friends Association that supports families in the local community by recycling school uniforms.

Mrs Sharon Munro, school executive head said she, the Schools’ Eco-Council and Pru Allison from the PTFA committee were working together.