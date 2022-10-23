Season over. The 4-3 loss Sunday sends Padres home, Phillies head to World Series

The San Diego Padres needed to win on Sunday on the road in Philadelphia to get the series back to San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres amazing 2022 season has come to an end. The Padres fell to the Philadelphia Phillies Sunday afternoon, 4-3, crowning the Phillies as the National League Champions and sending them to the World Series.

After exciting playoff victories over the NY Mets (101 regular season wins) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (111 regular season wins, most in NL since 1906), the scrappy Padres (89 wins) met their match against another scrappy team in the Phillies (87 wins) in the NLCS series.

While the 2022 season may be over for the Padres, there is a lot of optimism for next year and the future of this team. Plenty of big names should be back as well as an experienced manager in Bob Melvin. San Diego’s homegrown starting pitcher, Joe Musgrove will be back along with superstars Manny Machado and Juan Soto.

The team will also get back Fernando Tatis Jr., even earlier than planned due to the extra postseason games counting towards the 80-game suspension he is currently serving after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. The monster numbers Tatis put up in 2021 (42 home runs, 25 steals) as an All-Star will be a welcome addition back to a 2023 team that was only a few games away from the World Series.

Sunday’s loss may sting now, but the future is bright for our San Diego Padres!

Game 4 recap

Associated Press: San Diego Padres pitchers Mike Clevinger and Sean Manaea had outings they’d quickly like to forget.

Clevinger, San Diego’s starter, didn’t record an out while facing four batters in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series. Manaea was tagged for the loss after giving up five runs in 1 1/3 inning as the Padres fell to Philadelphia 10-6 Saturday, putting them in a 3-1 deficit.

“Probably one of the worst days of my life,” Clevinger said.

The Padres startled the raucous, sold-out crowd of 45,467 by scoring four runs in the first inning and chasing Phillies starter Bailey Falter after he got just two outs.

But the fans were roaring in the bottom of the frame when Clevinger couldn’t get an out.

“Didn’t execute,” he said. “Just didn’t go my way.”

The 31-year-old right-hander surrendered a leadoff single to Kyle Schwarber and the first of Rhys Hoskins’ two homers. After walking J.T. Realmuto and serving up Bryce Harper’s RBI double, manager Bob Melvin came from the dugout to relieve Clevinger.

“Just middle of the plate and didn’t have his best stuff, obviously,” Melvin said. “I had to take him out pretty quickly.”

Right-hander Nick Martinez pitched three stellar innings, retiring all nine batters he faced, to keep San Diego ahead. But the lead didn’t last much longer.

It was the second postseason outing for Clevinger and his second subpar result. He gave up four earned runs on six hits in 2 2/3 innings while taking the loss in the Padres’ 5-3 defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NL Division Series on Oct. 11.

In 10 career playoff appearances, Clevinger now has a 7.47 ERA.

Despite Clevinger’s struggles, San Diego led 4-3 after Martinez departed and Manaea entered to begin the bottom of the fourth.

It was the first postseason appearance in 2022 for Manaea, who wasn’t exactly in familiar territory. He’s made three relief appearances in 159 regular-season outings, two of which came this season, and was the starter in both of his previous playoff outings.

Even though he hadn’t taken the mound since Oct. 4, Manaea said he felt good.

“I felt comfortable,” he said. “I was doing stuff in between to knock the rust off. When I got out there, it was like any other game.”

Manaea gave up a leadoff double to Nick Castellanos and, two batters later, a tying single to Bryson Stott.

After Juan Soto’s two-run shot in the fifth put San Diego up 6-4, Manaea was charged with four runs in the bottom of the frame when Philadelphia took the lead for good at 8-6.

Hoskins followed a leadoff walk to Schwarber by driving Manaea’s sinker into the seats in left for his second homer of the contest. The 30-year-old lefty walked Realmuto, who scored on Harper’s RBI double to left-center, and that was it for Manaea.

“They fought off some good pitches and crushed ones they needed to,” he said. “The top four of their lineup is very, very good. Falling behind them, they will make you pay.”

It was the third loss Manaea suffered in as many playoff appearances. While pitching for Oakland, he gave up four runs – including three homers – in two innings in a 5-1 defeat to Tampa Bay in the 2019 wild-card round and surrendered four runs on five hits in a 5-2 loss to Houston in the 2020 AL Division.

This season for the Padres, Manaea’s 6.16 road ERA was the highest among qualifying pitchers.

His line on Saturday was finished when Castellanos drove in Harper with a single off Luis Garcia.

“He had swings and misses when he got into the zone, but he couldn’t locate it,” Melvin said.