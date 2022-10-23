State pension age change may impact free bus pass & free prescriptions

Proposals have suggested the free prescription age should align with state pension age, meaning it could increase to 66, and rise subsequently.

If the proposals did go ahead, it would mean hundreds of thousands of residents in England would have to wait potentially an extra six years to get a free prescription.

A DHSC spokesperson previously told Express.co.uk: “Around 90 percent of community prescription items in England are free of charge, and people don’t pay if they are on a low income, or have certain medical conditions.

“The upper age exemption, 60-years-old, has not changed since 1995 and that is why we have consulted on restoring the link with the state pension age.