Strictly Come Dancing viewers blast BBC over themed special

This weekend, the remaining Strictly Come Dancing contestants took to the dancefloor to perform a very special routine. James Bye wowed the judges with his dance to the theme tune of EastEnders, while Helen Skelton stunned with her Blue Peter-inspired performance. The theme songs were carefully selected to mark 100 years of the BBC.

Meanwhile, Ellie Simmonds performed to The Apprentice theme song, while Tony Adams danced to Line of Duty.

However, some viewers were left baffled by the show’s theme, and many took to social media to share their thoughts.

Some felt the celebrities dancing to theme tunes of programmes just “didn’t work”.

Annie fumed: “The BBC been ripping off licence payers for 100 years #strictly.”

READ MORE: All Creatures theory sees James return from war for pregnant Helen