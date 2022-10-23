SW China’s autonomous prefecture sees better ecological environment in wetlands

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 18, 2022 shows a wetland in Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

Aba is a major water conservation area for the upper reaches of Yellow River. The prefecture has seen a significant improvement of the ecological environment in the wetlands as series of wetland conservation projects have been implemented in the region. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 20, 2022 shows a wetland in Hongyuan County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 17, 2022 shows a wetland in Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 18, 2022 shows a wetland in Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 18, 2022 shows a wetland in Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 17, 2022 shows a wetland in Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 17, 2022 shows a wetland in Aba County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 17, 2022 shows a bend of the Yellow River in Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 20, 2022 shows a wetland in Hongyuan County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 18, 2022 shows a wetland in Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 19, 2022 shows a river in Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 20, 2022 shows a wetland in Hongyuan County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

