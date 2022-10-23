Lorenzo Musetti uspet his compatriot Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (5), 6-2 to win the Tennis Napoli Cup trophy on Sunday.

The flamboyant Italian was the better player throughout and richly deserved his second career title., completing a perfect week without dropping a set.

Berrettini had needed a medical timeout in the semi-finals for a foot problem and Musetti admitted he could take advantage, not that it was easy.

“It was a really tough first set,” Musetti said. “Very long and Matteo, he was not 100 percent physically. His capacity to stay until the end, to fight until the end, was a big problem for me to solve.

“Today I think I played not the best tennis because I think we were both really emotional, really nervous and there was a lot of tension, but in the important moments I played better. It’s really nice to be here with my family, with the crowd, and it’s a really big win for me and an important moment for my career.”

Earlier in the tournament, Musetti, ranked No 24, beat Serb Laslo Djere (7-5, 6-3), Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan (6-3, 6-0) and Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, the No 5 seed (6-3, 6-4).

Berrettini, ranked No 16, defeated Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena (6-4, 6-2), Japanese Taro Daniel (6-2, 6-3) and American Mackenzie McDonald (3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3) in the previous rounds.