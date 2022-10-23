Tennis Legend John McEnroe Spotted Alongside American Music Star Kid Rock and Model Cindy Crawford

John McEnroe established his image as an aggressive and impulsive player on the court during his glorious career. However, in reality, he is not unapproachable and even takes out time to hang out with friends and family. Recently, the American tennis legend went on a night out with singer Kid Rock and former American supermodel and actress Cindy Crawford who was with her husband Rande Gerber.

The retired American player meets his friends often and enjoys spending his free time with them, and this time was no different. He went to the popular restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, in Santa Monica, California.

McEnroe enjoys a night out with Kid Rock, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

The American tennis player was known for his do-or-die attitude on the court. He gave his best and did not leave any stone unturned when he was playing. This attitude allowed him to win seven Grand Slam titles and 77 singles titles. Now, with his occasional involvement in the sport and his full-time work as a commentator, McEnroe has the time to enjoy his off-court life too.

PARIS, FRANCE May 30. John McEnroe in the commentary booth on Court Philippe Chatrier during the 2022 French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros on May 30th 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

He recently went on a night out with his celebrity friends to a well-renowned Italian restaurant near the beachfront. All four of them own houses in Malibu, so it is convenient to meet and enjoy each other’s company. McEnroe owns a multimillion-dollar home in Malibu.

Apart from that, he was spotted wearing a gray band shirt with a light-brown jacket over it. He also wore a Red Hot Chili Peppers’ band hat to complete his casual yet rockstar look.

John McEnroe excelled in various fields apart from tennis

The seven-time Grand Slam champion is undoubtedly one of the best tennis players. However, after retiring, he became a part of a Netflix show, which was highly unusual. However, he has received praise for his work as the narrator of the show. He gave a voiceover to the protagonist in ‘Never Have I Ever’ and has gained a lot of popularity because of that.

Apart from that, McEnroe has not left his guitar and, just like the old days, plays it occasionally. Moreover, he occasionally takes part in tennis events, with his most recent involvement being the Laver Cup. He led Team World to an unprecedented first title last month.