‘The girlfriend with no petticoat’ Diana’s risqué outfit

Newspapers splashed the photo on their front pages at the time – much to Diana’s horror. She reportedly told Prince Charles at the time: “I don’t want to be known as the girlfriend who had no petticoat.”

Arthur went on to work with Diana regularly throughout her life, and thus got to know her well.

“She was obviously just a charming person. She was never rude, she was never aggressive, she was always pleasant,” he said.

Diana and Charles wed on July 29, 1981, almost a year after the “silhouette” picture was taken.