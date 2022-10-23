The Masked Singer: Beetle Identity Prediction & Clues

The Masked Singer season 8 Muppets Night will feature the new contestant Beetle, who will compete against the trio of the Lambs and Andrew Lloyd Webber Night champion Robo Girl. Beetle is a ladybug with four arms, and a yellow face and hands. He wears a gray suit pinstripe suit and has a moptop haircut, which is reminiscent of the iconic rock band, The Beatles. He has brown eyes and two long black antennae. Beetle has a big smile on his face.





On Instagram, The Masked Singer shared that Beetle’s Mask-Ray clue is a leaf. The caption reads, “This contestant is bug in a million…” Many fans ran with the play on the word leaf, and guessed that he might be 1970s teen idol Leif Garrett. Other Masked Singer fans thought that he might be Joaquin Phoenix because he used to go by the name Leaf. Also, Joaquin has a connection to the Muppets. In summer 1986, he was interviewed by the muppet Janice for Muppet Magazine to promote his film, SpaceCamp.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Related: Who Will Compete Against Robo Girl On Masked Singer Muppets Night?





Could The Masked Singer’s Beetle Be A Beatle?

Another group of Masked Singer fans called attention to the word Beetle, and guessed that he might be Michael Keaton, who played the title character in Beetlejuice. Other people hoped for the more obvious, but less probable, possibility that Beetle could be one of the two living legend members of The Beatles, Ringo Starr or Paul McCartney. On the other hand, Beetle might not even be male, considering that Maize, who appeared to be a fabulous female diva, ended up being actor and comedian Mario Cantone. The possibilities are truly endless when it comes to The Masked Singer.

If the previous episodes are any indication, the competition among The Masked Singer’s Beetle, the Lambs, and Robo Girl is sure to be fierce. The new season 8 format only allows one contestant to advance to the next round, so many very talented performers who would have gone further in any other season are going home. This has frustrated fans who have seen incredible singers such as Chris Kirkpatrick (Hummingbird), Montell Jordan (Panther), Mario Cantone (Maize), and Gloria Gaynor (Mermaid) leave after just one episode.

Although there are not many clues about The Masked Singer’s Beetle so far, it is fun to speculate that some of these iconic stars could be behind the Beetle mask. It would certainly be an epic night if the star of Beetlejuice or one of the Beatles entered the Masked Singer competition. No matter who Beetle turns out to be, he already has flown into fans’ hearts.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

Next: The Masked Singer: Robo Girl Identity Prediction & Clues

Source: The Masked Singer/Instagram