‘This Is the Funniest S**T I’ve Ever Seen’ – Fans Troll OpTic Squadmate as He Almost Ruins Call of Duty Champion Scump’s Perfect Proposal

The Call Of Duty community witnessed one of the most heartfelt moments in history as one of their world champs proposed to his girlfriend. He planned a romantic gateway for his better half, building the perfect moment to mark the important day in their lives.

Scump, the world champ, went down on his knees as the sky dimmed down its lights, casting their perfect shadow. Plus, everything around them seemed to cooperate evidently, allowing Scump to make his final statements.

It was all going well for the entire squad and the lucky couple when one of them remembered a gruesome mistake from the previous night. Sadly, one of OpTic’s squadmates had accidentally leaked Scump’s proposal on the stream. And despite flashing it for some fraction of a second, fans later connected the dots after the main event.

Shotzzy accidentally ruins his Call of Duty teammate’s perfect moment

It is not a daily viewing that we see gamers featuring in heartwarming moments as the majority of the time they are busy gaming. So, when one of them shocks the community with any news, fans consider it to be important. Plus, they want these moments to be eccentric, as they are one of a few. But does that justify that there won’t be any mistakes during those times? Well, this can be true only to a certain extent, as we, as humans, are bound to make mistakes.

OpTic Scump’s marriage proposal can be looked upon to explain this as one of his squadmates accidentally leaked the whole thing. Days before the main event, Shottzy was casually streaming on Twitch when he surfed through the internet for rings.

While fans thought it was just a random search, the streamer looked at someone off the screen, realizing his mistake. At first, fans were clueless about his reaction as they continued to watch the streamer play at his best. However, after the actual marriage proposal, they joined the dots back to this stream.

Despite being an honest mistake, fans trolled the Call Of Duty Pro as they could not digest it. Plus, OpTic’s other squadmates also joined the party, shaking their heads in disappointment. All in all, fans got a package of jokes and love as they shared these precious moments with the OpTic clan.

