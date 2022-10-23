WhatsApp stops working on some iPhones tomorrow – are you affected?





Apple iPhone fans that are still using two ageing devices will need to upgrade their handset if they want to continue using WhatsApp. Earlier this year it emerged that the Meta-owned chat app would stop supporting the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C. Affected users received an in-app message back in May warning them of the change that’s kicking in on Monday, October 24.

This gave those still using these Apple handsets plenty of time to upgrade to a handset still capable of running WhatsApp. But now this deadline is fast approaching and any iPhone 5 or iPhone 5C user that is yet to upgrade will get caught out. The iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C will no longer be able to run WhatsApp as the chat app is dropping support for iOS 10 and iOS 11. And that’s important to these handsets as they can’t upgrade past those versions of iOS. Warning affected users of the change earlier this year a WhatsApp notification said: “Update to the latest version of iOS to continue using WhatsApp.

“WhatsApp will stop supporting this version of iOS after 24 Oct 2022. Please go to Settings > General, then tap Software Update to get the latest iOS version.” Other devices that could be affected by this change include the iPhone 5S, the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S. This trio of handsets however – unlike the iPhone 5 and 5C – are capable of upgrading from iOS 10 or iOS 11 to iOS 12 (which will still be supported). The minimum specs of WhatsApp are changing as later versions of iOS are needed for new features heading to the app. But the amount of Apple fans still using these ageing handsets is likely to be extremely slim. The iPhone 5 first launched back in 2012 while the colourful iPhone 5C hit shelves in 2013.

If you are one of those still rocking these old Apple smartphones you can either upgrade to a newer model to continue using WhatsApp or stick with your current handset and do without the Meta app entirely. This latter option isn’t a good idea though. Not just because you’ll miss out on WhatsApp, but because anyone using a handset running iOS 10 or iOS 11 is missing out on years worth of security updates from Apple. Which can put you and your device at risk, so upgrading to a handset that is receiving security updates is vitally important.

If you are going to upgrade a great option if you don’t have the budget to get one of the latest and greatest Apple handsets in the iPhone 14 range is the iPhone 12. The entry-level version of Apple’s 2020 iPhone was a huge jump forward, with the base iPhone getting an OLED screen for the first time. If you’re used to an LCD display this will offer a huge improvement to you and will greatly enhance any video content you watch on your phone. For anyone thinking of picking up this brilliant handset be sure to check out our iPhone 12 review.