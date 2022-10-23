Yellowstone’s Most Confusing Moment That Still Bugs The Show’s Fans

Yellowstone, created by modern Western legend Taylor Sheridan is one of the biggest shows on television. Debuting in 2018, the show, starring Kevin Costner shows no sign of slowing down. Over the last four years, the show has produced its share of moments that left its fans at a loss for words.

Throughout all the twists and turns Yellowstone fans have been faced with, there’s much debate as to which scene left the most lasting impression. To save you time, we’ve researched the show’s most head-scratching moments and determined exactly which one is the most puzzling of the bunch.

Green with Envy

A moment that caused a significant amount of uproar was when Monica Dutton challenged Kayce’s fidelity – which took place back in season four. It all started when Kayce left Avery, a former horse wrangler, completely head over heels for him. When Avery then attempted to come onto him, Dutton remained loyal and rejected her advances. Prior to this instance, Kayce had never shown any inclination to cheat against his wife, so Monica’s accusations seemed out of the left field. Aside from his wife and sister, Kayce virtually spent no time around women.

Interestingly enough, it was in fact Monica that had engaged in extramarital activities. Back in season two, Monica was recovering from a serious injury and worked closely with her physical therapist, Martin. In the process of trying to heal from her wounds, the two got into a bit of a romantic tie-up. Aside from literally hooking up nothing was off the table during their encounters. Despite this all occurring during Monica and Martin’s separation, talk about the pot calling the kettle black.

The Shady Side of Things

Typically, when dealing with scandals such as this, the men are the ones who get up in arms over it, much to the criticism of their female counterparts. In this case, with the tables turned, the show led us to the same conclusion. Fans were left trying to rationalize the situation when piecing together Monica’s claims. Some even questioned her interior motives as she appeared observant to the point of paranoia.

Had she done something that she was trying to shift attention away from? Did she have an underlying intention fuelled by her possessive tendencies? Regardless, it left a bitter taste in the mouths of viewers as her hypocrisy was on full display in that moment.