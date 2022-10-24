2030 ban on petrol and diesel vehicles to go ahead as planned

Anne-Marie Trevelyan confirmed the ban would go ahead, to outlaw the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles from 2030. The lofty plans were first unveiled in November 2020, when then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it a “historic step towards net zero”.

It said the UK would be on course to be the fastest G7 country to decarbonise cars and vans.

The move was accompanied by a £1.8billion pledge to support greater uptake of zero emission vehicles for greener car journeys.

From 2030, the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans will be phased out.

This is expected to be followed by all new cars and vans to be fully zero emission at the tailpipe from 2035.

