2030 ban on petrol and diesel vehicles to go ahead as planned

Anne-Marie Trevelyan confirmed the ban would go ahead, to outlaw the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles from 2030. The lofty plans were first unveiled in November 2020, when then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it a “historic step towards net zero”.
It said the UK would be on course to be the fastest G7 country to decarbonise cars and vans.
The move was accompanied by a £1.8billion pledge to support greater uptake of zero emission vehicles for greener car journeys.
From 2030, the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans will be phased out.
This is expected to be followed by all new cars and vans to be fully zero emission at the tailpipe from 2035.
Despite the current difficulties being faced by car manufacturers in delivering electric vehicles, Ms Trevelyan dismissed “completely untrue” reports she could water down targets for increasing electric vehicle sales up to 2030.
After the Transport Secretary made her statement to the Government, several industry groups have put pressure on key decision makers to accelerate plans to increase the number of on-street charging points and rapid chargers across the UK.
They believe these chargers are the key to making the switch for many Britons.
According to Zap-Map, at the end of September 2022, there were 34,860 electric vehicle charging points across the UK, across 20,888 charging locations.
This represents a 35 percent increase in the number of charging devices since September 2021.
Earlier this year, the Department for Transport (DfT) released a statement where they set out their goals for 22 percent of manufacturers’ new car sales to be zero emission vehicles in 2024.
These are legally binding targets, following consultation with industry leaders, according to the RAC.
The aim for this is for sales to rise to more than 33 percent in 2026, 52 percent in 2028, and 80 percent in 2030 – an ambitious target.
While the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles will be banned from 2030, used models will remain available for purchase.
A spokesperson for the Department for Transport denied the claims, reiterating Anne-Marie Trevelyan’s earlier statement.
The spokesperson said: “These claims are untrue, and we remain firm in our commitment to phase out the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030.
“The move to electric vehicles is happening worldwide, and we are helping make the UK a world leader in this area by pledging £2.5billion to support the transition.
“Electric vehicles offer significant opportunities for savings against their petrol and diesel counterparts thanks to cheaper charging, lower maintenance costs and tax incentives – not to mention the potential for creating growth and jobs in the UK.”
