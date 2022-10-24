29 Actors Who’ve Been Working For, Like, A Decade And Aren’t Even 27 Yet

1.
First, here’s Tom Holland as Lucas in The Impossible in 2012:
And here’s Tom Holland now at 26 years old:
2.
Here’s Millie Bobby Brown as Young Alice on Once Upon a Time in Wonderland in 2013:
And here’s Millie Bobby Brown now at 18 years old:
3.
Here’s Zendaya as Rocky Blue on Shake It Up in 2010:
And here’s Zendaya now at 26 years old:
4.
Here’s Timothée Chalamet as Samuel in Sweet Tooth in 2008:
And here’s Timothée Chalamet now at 26 years old:
5.
Here’s Finn Wolfhard as himself in the “Retro Oceans” by Facts music video in 2012:
And here’s Finn Wolfhard now at 19 years old:
6.
Here’s Jenna Ortega as Aimee Moore on CSI: NY in 2012:
And here’s Jenna Ortega now at 20 years old:
7.
Here’s Joey King as Emily on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody in 2006:
And here’s Joey King now at 23 years old:
8.
Here’s Gaten Matarazzo as Gavroche in Les Miserables on Broadway in 2014:
And here’s Gaten Matarazzo now at 20 years old:
9.
Here’s Yara Shahidi as Olivia Danielson in Imagine That in 2009:
And here’s Yara Shahidi now at 22 years old:
10.
Here’s Jacob Tremblay as Riley Stanwyck on Motive in 2013:
And here’s Jacob Tremblay now at 16 years old:
11.
Here’s Kiernan Shipka as “Girl Customer” on Monk in 2006:
And here’s Kiernan Shipka now at 22 years old:
12.
Here’s Amandla Stenberg as Cataleya in Colombiana in 2011:
And here’s Amandla Stenberg now at 24 years old:
13.
Here’s Sabrina Carpenter as Paula on Law & Order: SVU in 2011:
And here’s Sabrina Carpenter now at 23 years old:
14.
Here’s Noah Centineo as Josh Peters in The Gold Retrievers in 2009:
And here’s Noah Centineo now at 26 years old:
15.
Here is Dove Cameron as Holly on Shameless in 2012:
And here’s Dove Cameron now at 26 years old:
16.
Here’s Lili Reinhart as Leah on Scientastic! in 2010:
And here’s Lili Reinhart now at 26 years old:
17.
Here’s Kaitlyn Dever as Gwen Thompson in An American Girl: Chrissa Stands Strong in 2009:
And here’s Kaitlyn Dever now at 25 years old:
18.
Here’s Rowan Blanchard as Caitlin in Dance-a-Lot Robot in 2010:
And here’s Rowan Blanchard now at 21 years old:
19.
Here’s Caleb McLaughlin as Noah in Noah Dreams of Origami Fortunes in 2012:
And here’s Caleb McLaughlin now at 21 years old:
20.
Here’s Chloë Grace Moretz as Violet in The Guardian in 2004:
And here’s Chloë Grace Moretz now at 25 years old:
21.
Here’s Sydney Sweeney as Kayla on Chase in 2010:
And here’s Sydney Sweeney now at 25 years old:
22.
Here’s Jacob Bertrand as Jake on The Middle in 2011:
And here’s Jacob Bertrand now at 22 years old:
23.
Here’s Kathryn Newton as Colby Marian Chandler on All My Children in 2002:
And here’s Kathryn Newton now at 25 years old:
24.
Here’s Maddie Ziegler as herself on Dance Moms in 2011:
And here’s Maddie Ziegler now at 20 years old:
25.
Here’s Xolo Maridueña as Victor on Parenthood in 2012:
And here’s Xolo Maridueña now at 21 years old:
26.
Here’s Asa Butterfield as Bruno in The Boy in the Striped Pajamas in 2008:
And here’s Asa Butterfield now at 25 years old:
27.
Here’s Madelyn Cline as Maya Smith in 23rd Psalm: Redemption in 2011:
And here’s Madelyn Cline now at 24 years old:
28.
Here’s Mckenna Grace as “Even Younger Chloe” on The Goodwin Games in 2013:
And here’s Mckenna Grace now at 16 years old:
29.
Finally, here’s Hailee Steinfeld as Mattie Ross in True Grit in 2010:
And here’s Hailee Steinfeld now at 25 years old:
