29 Actors Who’ve Been Working For, Like, A Decade And Aren’t Even 27 Yet


1.

First, here’s Tom Holland as Lucas in The Impossible in 2012:

And here’s Tom Holland now at 26 years old:

2.

Here’s Millie Bobby Brown as Young Alice on Once Upon a Time in Wonderland in 2013:

And here’s Millie Bobby Brown now at 18 years old:

3.

Here’s Zendaya as Rocky Blue on Shake It Up in 2010:

And here’s Zendaya now at 26 years old:

4.

Here’s Timothée Chalamet as Samuel in Sweet Tooth in 2008:

And here’s Timothée Chalamet now at 26 years old:

5.

Here’s Finn Wolfhard as himself in the “Retro Oceans” by Facts music video in 2012:

And here’s Finn Wolfhard now at 19 years old:

6.

Here’s Jenna Ortega as Aimee Moore on CSI: NY in 2012:

And here’s Jenna Ortega now at 20 years old:

7.

Here’s Joey King as Emily on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody in 2006:

And here’s Joey King now at 23 years old:

8.

Here’s Gaten Matarazzo as Gavroche in Les Miserables on Broadway in 2014:

And here’s Gaten Matarazzo now at 20 years old:

9.

Here’s Yara Shahidi as Olivia Danielson in Imagine That in 2009:

And here’s Yara Shahidi now at 22 years old:

10.

Here’s Jacob Tremblay as Riley Stanwyck on Motive in 2013:

And here’s Jacob Tremblay now at 16 years old:

11.

Here’s Kiernan Shipka as “Girl Customer” on Monk in 2006:

And here’s Kiernan Shipka now at 22 years old:

12.

Here’s Amandla Stenberg as Cataleya in Colombiana in 2011:

And here’s Amandla Stenberg now at 24 years old:

13.

Here’s Sabrina Carpenter as Paula on Law & Order: SVU in 2011:

And here’s Sabrina Carpenter now at 23 years old:

14.

Here’s Noah Centineo as Josh Peters in The Gold Retrievers in 2009:

And here’s Noah Centineo now at 26 years old:

15.

Here is Dove Cameron as Holly on Shameless in 2012:

And here’s Dove Cameron now at 26 years old:

16.

Here’s Lili Reinhart as Leah on Scientastic! in 2010:

And here’s Lili Reinhart now at 26 years old:

17.

Here’s Kaitlyn Dever as Gwen Thompson in An American Girl: Chrissa Stands Strong in 2009:

And here’s Kaitlyn Dever now at 25 years old:

18.

Here’s Rowan Blanchard as Caitlin in Dance-a-Lot Robot in 2010:

And here’s Rowan Blanchard now at 21 years old:

19.

Here’s Caleb McLaughlin as Noah in Noah Dreams of Origami Fortunes in 2012:

And here’s Caleb McLaughlin now at 21 years old:

20.

Here’s Chloë Grace Moretz as Violet in The Guardian in 2004:

And here’s Chloë Grace Moretz now at 25 years old:

21.

Here’s Sydney Sweeney as Kayla on Chase in 2010:

And here’s Sydney Sweeney now at 25 years old:

22.

Here’s Jacob Bertrand as Jake on The Middle in 2011:

And here’s Jacob Bertrand now at 22 years old:

23.

Here’s Kathryn Newton as Colby Marian Chandler on All My Children in 2002:

And here’s Kathryn Newton now at 25 years old:

24.

Here’s Maddie Ziegler as herself on Dance Moms in 2011:

And here’s Maddie Ziegler now at 20 years old:

25.

Here’s Xolo Maridueña as Victor on Parenthood in 2012:

And here’s Xolo Maridueña now at 21 years old:

26.

Here’s Asa Butterfield as Bruno in The Boy in the Striped Pajamas in 2008:

And here’s Asa Butterfield now at 25 years old:

27.

Here’s Madelyn Cline as Maya Smith in 23rd Psalm: Redemption in 2011:

And here’s Madelyn Cline now at 24 years old:

28.

Here’s Mckenna Grace as “Even Younger Chloe” on The Goodwin Games in 2013:

And here’s Mckenna Grace now at 16 years old:

29.

Finally, here’s Hailee Steinfeld as Mattie Ross in True Grit in 2010:

And here’s Hailee Steinfeld now at 25 years old:



Lauren Garafano

By Lauren Garafano

Lauren Garafano is a Buzzfeed Staff member since 2019 with 1061+ posts.

