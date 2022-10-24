5 things that went wrong at William and Kate’s wedding

Prince William and Princess Kate are settling into their most senior roles yet in the Royal Family. The pair have been travelling around and meeting well-wishers, with William now believed to be preparing for a key role in his father, King Charles III’s coronation, due to take place next year. William and Kate have for years risen through the ranks of the Firm, ever since they wedded in a lavish ceremony 11 years ago.

It came on April 29th, 2011, when the pair finally said I do at Westminster Abbey, a decade after first meeting at the University of St Andrews. An estimated 162million people around the world tuned in to watch the momentous event. Although it looked every bit like a fairytale wedding, there were a number of hiccups on the big day.

The future King was understandably brimming with nerves leading up to the wedding and had trouble sleeping, only managing “about 30 minutes” shut-eye the night before the big day. Prior to his saying “I do”, William had admitted to reporters he was not nervous about one thing in particular, but “the whole thing”.

He added: “I was telling everyone I did the rehearsal the other day and my knees started tapping quite nervously. It’s quite a daunting prospect but very exciting and I’m thoroughly looking forward to it but there’s still a lot of planning to be done in the last four weeks.”

Before Kate arrived in her dress, designed by Alexander McQueen, William went to compose himself in Poet’s Corner, an area of Westminster Abbey, accompanied by his younger brother and best man, Prince Harry.

He was spotted by Duncan Larcombe, former royal editor of The Sun who attended the wedding. He told Elle magazine in 2017: “We were sat near there, so they both walked straight past us and William looked absolutely terrified. They came out afterward and gave a deep breath.”