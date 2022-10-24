7 unique university courses offered around the world

Deciding on your course is one of the biggest decisions you’ll make when preparing for university. Whether you are interested in medicine or DJing, do not worry. There are over two million courses to choose from – and that’s just in the US. And among them are some quirky degrees that you might not have expected – proof that you really can study just about anything, from circus performing to bagpiping.

If you’re still struggling with your choice or searching for something a little different, we have you covered.

Here’s a list of seven of the most unique university courses around the world:

1. The Beatles

For all you Beatles fans out there, The Beatles: Music Industry and Heritage, a master’s programme offered at the University of Liverpool is just for you.

Imagine studying for a master’s degree dedicated to one of music’s most influential bands. Launched in September 2021 and based in the legendary band’s birthplace, Liverpool, the programme explores contemporary discourse on The Beatles beyond the historical and musicological into a broader and more robust 21st-century context.

The course will explore how the music of The Beatles still influences culture today, as well as the identity of Liverpool itself, the city where the band members grew up and played their first gigs.

2. Puppet Arts major, University of Connecticut

One of the most iconic uses of puppets on television is Yoda in the first trilogy of the Star Wars film — but there’s more to this craft beyond playing a sci-fi icon.

Puppetry is an art that dates back to human history — and this art is not as simple as it seems. The Puppet Arts major offered by the University of Connecticut dives into its complexities. Examples of courses include Puppet Production Techniques, Voice and Diction, Scene Design and Painting, Trends in Contemporary American Puppetry, Marionette Performance, and Marionette Construction. Puppet Arts majors can find jobs in theatre performance and design, television and film puppetry, and school and museum programmes.

3. Bachelor of Circus Arts, Swinburne University of Technology

If you love performing, the Bachelor of Circus Arts offered at the Swinburne University of Technology is exactly what you are looking for. Australia’s only undergraduate degree in this field, this degree will teach you the history of circus performance and its cultural significance.

Learn a variety of skills and receive world-class physical training from experts in the field. The Bachelor of Circus Arts aims to produce graduates with a broad range of knowledge and skill sets through an immersive and experiential study of contemporary circus arts. This basic course is certainly not for everyone and is taken very seriously by circus instructors – so no clowning around.

4. Ethical hacking, University of Abertay in Dundee

Computer whizzes this one is for you. The Ethical Hacking programme offered at the University of Abertay in Dundee, Scotland will teach you how hackers break into the world’s most complex security systems.

Graduates of this course are known to have a high employment rate at high-paying jobs in the field. With many graduates have gone on to develop these security systems.

At the University of Abertay in Dundee, the Ethical Hacking Course can teach you everything you need to know about computer hacking and cybersecurity.

Unless you’re a computer geek, this degree may be new to you, but for those delving into the world of computer science and online safety, this course is for you.

5. Bagpipe performance, Carnegie Mellon University

Carnegie Mellon University has offered bagpipe playing majors for over 75 years, thanks in part to the Scottish heritage of its founders, Andrew Carnegie and Andrew Mellon. The college proclaims itself to be “the perfect home for both the aspiring and experienced bagpipers.”

Carnegie Mellon University offers study programmes and a Bachelor of Music degree. You can get both complete basic music education and specific instruction on playing the instrument.

The university attracts motivated and qualified students from all over the world. This is due to a very popular programme in the visual arts. Bagpipes have been an integral part of campus life at Carnegie Mellon University since 1939.

Back in 2009, Carnegie Mellon University was the first university in the United States to offer a major in mastering the instrument. Carnegie Mellon University has its own Pipes and Drums band made up of current students and alumni.

6. Packaging

Packaging can be found everywhere. Even as low-waste, zero-waste, and minimalist lifestyles become more popular, the fact remains that almost everything we buy is packaged.

Although packaging is a very unusual field of study, it is one of the many important things that are applicable across a range of different industries. Students in such courses learn many things related to packaging. This includes the functionality and aesthetics of the package and the environmental impact of certain types of packages.

Michigan State University hosts the School of Packaging which offers bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees in packaging. This is the first programme in the world and a highly specialised degree that examines all aspects of packaging.

Students will learn about design and prototyping, sustainability and environmental impacts, computer applications, and packaging materials. Graduates of this programme have a high employment rate, and the average starting salary for undergraduates is US$57,500, ranging from US$40,000 to US$72,000.

7. Viticulture and Enology, Cornell University

Viticulture and Enology students learn all about the science and practice behind growing grapes and making wine. You will also have the opportunity to study abroad in some of the world’s best wine regions and vineyards to further develop your sommelier skills.

Viticulture is the study and practice of grape cultivation, and oenology is the study of wine and winemaking. Cornell University offers majors in this discipline which includes roaming wine estates, grape tasting, and wine tasting.

Example courses include Wine and Grapes: Composition and Analysis, Winemaking Theory and Practice, Sensory Evaluation of Food, and Wine and Grape Flavor Chemistry. Those majoring in viticulture and oenology can find work in winemaking, vineyard management, teaching and research, and wine companies.