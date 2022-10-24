Able Device Announces Commercial Relationship With Harley Davidson LiveWire

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Able Device, a pioneer in SIM-based IoT/M2M application technology today announced an agreement to provide LiveWire Group, LLC. with its flagship product, SIMbae, to enhance the maintenance and security of their electric motorcycles, LiveWire ONE and the upcoming S2 Del Mar.

SIMbae by Able Device is a light-weight applet that embeds on any standard Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) or eUICC, providing standards based IoT device connectivity and security functionality. SIMbae’s innovation is centered on enabling the SIM to execute programs independently of the baseband or application processor to control device components such as the communications module and application processor. Because SIMbae adheres to all 3GPP standards, it does this without the need for the IoT Service Provider to change the deployment of their existing standard network elements and end point IoT devices.

“We’re very proud to be even a small part of the innovative offering from the globally recognizable, iconic brand that is LiveWire Group, LLC.” said Roger Dewey, CEO of Able Device. “Our agreement illustrates the benefits and utility of SIMbae across the IoT solution value chain,” concluded Dewey.

Able Device is a provider of technology for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), IoT Service Providers, and mobile IoT device OEMs. Its flagship product SIMbae™ (short for “SIM based application engine”) enables hosting of IoT device controls and applications on standard SIMs. In this new architecture, the SIM is transformed to an intelligent independent processor. As SIMbae utilizes established and common 3GPP SIM standards, IoT controls and applications implemented this way become device and carrier agnostic – with benefits including shorter time to market, reduced development cost, lower operating cost, and improved security. Based in Raleigh, NC, Able Device serves a global customer base. For more information, visit abledevice.com.

