Antiques Roadshow stunned over huge value of Beatles autographs

Top of the Pops began on the BBC in 1964 and featured performances from the biggest music artists of the moment until it ended its original run in 2006.

Just a year after the show began, Paul, John, George and Ringo made an appearance with Beatlemania in full swing.

The Antiques Roadshow guest confirmed the band played their hit single, Ticket to Ride and signed the sheet to mark the occasion.

“They sang the song, they performed it in front of the cameras with an empty studio and inserted it…” Clive began.