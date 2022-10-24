Arsenal tipped to rival Chelsea for Potter favourite Leandro Trossard

Arsenal have been backed to rival Chelsea for the signing of Leandro Trossard as the race for the Belgian international hots up. The 27-year-old was a favourite of Graham Potter when the Blues manager was at Brighton and he has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge – but former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell has backed his former club to go after his signature instead.

Trossard has impressed since his arrival at the Amex Stadium in 2019. He is capable of playing across the frontline while he has also performed strongly as an ultra-attacking left-wing-back. He is currently enjoying his most successful season at the Seagulls, scoring six goals and contributing a further two assists in his 11 appearances this season, with a hat trick against Liverpool at Anfield a standout moment.

The player has entered the final 12 months of his contract on the South Coast although Brighton do hold the option to extend his contract by an extra year. The club are believed to be in talks to try and lengthen his contract even further, but there is an expectation that the Seagulls will be open to selling him if they cannot come to an agreement or else they could lose him for nothing in 12 months time.

