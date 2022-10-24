Categories
Celebrities

BBC’s Huw Edwards sparked concern from mum over on-screen appearance


He also explained that he gets a certain “twinkle in his eye” when discussing his native Wales, particularly his hometown Bridgend, Glamorgan. 

“Oh, I do love mentioning Wales, as long as it’s a happy story, of course. If it’s anything to do with Welsh sports success, I can’t contain myself.”

Elsewhere, the presenter has put his position at the BBC, one which he has held since 2003, into question. 

He has played a crucial role at the BBC for decades and joined the team’s 10pm news show back in 2003. 



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.