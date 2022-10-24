Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy, 10, bids for $80k earrings at auction

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, 10, was in attendance at the Wearable Art Gala on Saturday night when she put her name forward for the Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings. The young star drew gasps from celebrity attendees in Los Angeles, by throwing her paddle into the air as she joined the bidding war.
The move is said to have left her grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson, 68, and Keke Palmer, 29, open-mouthed but this is not the first time it has happened.
Her gran was up on the stage serving as an auctioneer when Blue jumped from her chair to place her bid.
But the famous offspring was outbid by Michelle Rodriguez, founder of Mielle Organics, who secured the winning bid with $150k.
The youngster has a history at the auction house, previously offering up a $19,000 bid at the same event in 2019 when she was just six years old.
READ MORE: Judi Dench’s Surrey home ‘collapsing’ as she battles mice infestation
The young art connoisseur bid on an acrylic painting of a young Sidney Poitier and she entered into a bidding war with a mysterious rival.
It was none other than film producer and actor Tyler Perry, 53, who didn’t know he had been bidding against a child.
“Somebody else was bidding against me,” Tyler later told NBC’s Today show after winning the bidding war with Blue Ivy. “I didn’t know who it was.”
“I look over and it’s her,” said the influential filmmaker. “She’s taking the paddle out of Jay’s hand and Beyonce’s hand and she’s bidding.”
The superstar donated the first round of tour tickets to the gala and they reportedly sold for $150k.
Only 10-years-old, the first-born daughter of Jay-Z and Beyonce has an estimated net worth of $500million.
She has spent her entire life in the spotlight, being dubbed “the most famous baby in the world” by Time magazine just two days after she was born.
Her collaboration with Beyonce on the single Brown Skin Girl also earned her the title of youngest ever winner of a BET Award and second youngest person to win a Grammy Award.
She also modelled for her mum’s Ivy Park x Adidas line.
Beyonce wowed fans in Santa Monica on Saturday when she took to the red carpet in a jaw-dropping fishtail Gucci gown with an extra long train.
The Break My Soul singer paired it with pink satin elbow length opera gloves, also by Gucci, for a touch of Barbiecore.
Fans’ eyes were drawn to the white sequined bustier section of the black gown, which featured a sparkly star on each bra cup.
Source link