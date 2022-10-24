Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy, 10, bids for $80k earrings at auction

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, 10, was in attendance at the Wearable Art Gala on Saturday night when she put her name forward for the Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings. The young star drew gasps from celebrity attendees in Los Angeles, by throwing her paddle into the air as she joined the bidding war.

The move is said to have left her grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson, 68, and Keke Palmer, 29, open-mouthed but this is not the first time it has happened.

Her gran was up on the stage serving as an auctioneer when Blue jumped from her chair to place her bid.

But the famous offspring was outbid by Michelle Rodriguez, founder of Mielle Organics, who secured the winning bid with $150k.

The youngster has a history at the auction house, previously offering up a $19,000 bid at the same event in 2019 when she was just six years old.

