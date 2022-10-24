Boots launches £35 Too Faced bestsellers set worth £102

For beauty lovers looking to save money on their favourite brands, Boots is a popular place to find hundreds of brands in one place, and shoppers can save money with its regular deals.

The set contains three full-size products, including the cult favourite Better Than Sex Mascara, and the two travel-size products include the famous Lip injection gloss.

Most of Too Faced’s products retail at between £13 and £40 each, but the set contains five products for only £35.

The Too Faced set is one of Boots’ Star Gifts, and for a limited time only, those looking for a lovely gift or a treat for themselves, can save money on some of the brand’s bestsellers, getting a variety of products, for a fraction of the price.

The Boots exclusive set is perfect for trying the brand for the first time, but it’s also ideal for stocking up on favourites or splitting up into presents.

Boots describes the set: ”This must-have collection features mind-blowing lashes, dramatic eyes, plump, juicy lips, and a fresh, hydrated complexion with full sizes of award-winning Better Than Sex Mascara, dramatic Killer Kajal Eyeliner, and hydrating Hangover Setting Spray, along with travel sizes of our iconic Lip Injection Extreme and skin-loving Hangover Primer.”

The set has only been available for a few days, but customers have started leaving reviews on the website, Amanda said: ”What a great bargain. One of these items alone is worth £30 quid, so I had to get it.”

JanieD also added: ”This is too good to be true. I’m treating my daughter and myself.”