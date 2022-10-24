Brad Pitt’s awkward moment with Martin Brundle explained

Martin Brundle’s awkward chat with Hollywood legend Brad Pitt ahead of the United States Grand Prix has been explained by reporter Will Buxton. Brundle approached Pitt for comment on the grid but the former driver appeared to be snubbed by the film star.

Brundle asked Pitt whether he could share any new details about a new F1 movie he is working on. But, the 58-year-old actor tapped Brundle on the stomach and quickly walked off as he avoided questioning.

He simply responded: “No not yet, top secret.” Brundle quickly replied that Pitt appeared to be enjoying the weekend and had been around the paddock a lot.

Pitt added: “Thank you man.” The Sky Sports host revealed he had been tapped by someone in a bid to stop him from talking to the actor.

