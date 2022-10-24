Brad Pitt’s awkward moment with Martin Brundle explained

Martin Brundle’s awkward chat with Hollywood legend Brad Pitt ahead of the United States Grand Prix has been explained by reporter Will Buxton. Brundle approached Pitt for comment on the grid but the former driver appeared to be snubbed by the film star.
Brundle asked Pitt whether he could share any new details about a new F1 movie he is working on. But, the 58-year-old actor tapped Brundle on the stomach and quickly walked off as he avoided questioning.
He simply responded: “No not yet, top secret.” Brundle quickly replied that Pitt appeared to be enjoying the weekend and had been around the paddock a lot.
Pitt added: “Thank you man.” The Sky Sports host revealed he had been tapped by someone in a bid to stop him from talking to the actor.
READ MORE: What Lewis Hamilton told Max Verstappen after US GP in private chat
Pitt visited the Circuit of the Americas on a research project for his new F1-related movie. Lewis Hamilton is understood to be a producer for the project which is being directed by Top Gun Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski.
However, F1 fans hit back at the American actor for not stopping to talk to Brundle, even claiming they would boycott the new F1 film when it is released. Twitter user @Gibbons1407 said: “Brad Pitt.. the man starring in an F1 film won’t even stop for 30 seconds to speak to Martin Brundle… if you don’t wanna be interviewed, get off the grid and make way for people who do.”
@jonbrowsing added: “Brad Pitt completely brushes off Martin Brundle on the grid, but apparently he’s such a big fan of the sport that he’s making a movie about it. Yeah, right. Remind me not to bother watching it. If it gets a good review I’ll pirate it eventually. F*** paying him.”
@bdomz posted: “If Brad Pitt thinks he’s too cool for a Martin Brundle grid walk interview he’s WRONG.”
Source link